Need to Curb Expensive and Fake Medicines

Prof. Rasal Singh

rasal_singh@yahoo.co.in

A healthy body and mind are among the greatest achievements and the very essence of human life, indeed of all life. That is why Indian culture says, "Pahla Sukh Neerogi Kaya." Health is one of nature's greatest gifts. A person who is unwell realises the importance and value of good health at every moment. In the Uttara Kanda of the Ramcharitmanas, while describing Ram Rajya, Goswami Tulsidas places special emphasis on a society free from Daihik, Daivik, Bhautik Taapa. Having himself experienced the terrible physical pain caused by diseases and ailments, Tulsidas attaches great importance to a healthy body:"Alpmrityu Nahi Kavniu Peera? Sab Sundar Sab Biruj Sarira?? Nahi Daridra Kou Dukhi na Deena? Nahi Kou Abudh na Lachchhan Heena??" Thus, health is a fundamental measure of any happy, civilised and developed society.

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Medicines are inventions born out of experience to treat deteriorating health. India has a long-standing tradition of great Ayurvedic scholars such as Dhanvantari, Charaka and Sushruta, who provided effective treatments for even incurable and life-threatening diseases. The foundation of such treatment was the availability and purity of essential medicines.

India's achievements in the medical sector over the past three decades have been extraordinary. Today, one out of every five generic medicines in the world is manufactured in India. This is why we are called the "Pharmacy of the World". India is also a trusted medical tourism destination for many countries, particularly those in the Global South. However, behind this shining picture of achievement lies another, rather disturbing reality, which can be seen every day in our own neighbourhood medical stores. It is the alarming rise in the prices of medicines and, even more frighteningly, the flourishing trade in fake and substandard medicines. This is not merely an economic problem; it is a moral crisis in which the greed for money is taking precedence over the value of human life. The cruelest manifestation of this crisis is seen in medicines for life-threatening diseases such as cancer, where the cost of a single dose runs into lakhs of rupees, and even its purity is not assured. Significantly, the price and purity of a medicine are determined not merely by science and production costs, but by the route it takes from the manufacturer to the patient.

In this context, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has recently taken a historic and bold step. It has implemented Trade Margin Rationalisation on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines with effect from 9 November. Until now, these medicines were not subject to any price control. The NPPA's investigation found that trade margins of up to 700 per cent were being charged on these medicines. In other words, a medicine supplied by a company to a stockist for ?10,000 was being sold at a maximum retail price (MRP) of ?50,000, with the remaining ?40,000 being distributed among middlemen, distributors, hospital pharmacies and taxes. The government has now capped this margin at a maximum of 30 per cent of the MRP. It is expected that this will lead to a reduction of up to 70 per cent in the MRP. This follows the same principle under which the NPPA had undertaken a similar exercise for 42 cancer medicines in 2019, resulting in price reductions of up to 90 per cent and estimated annual savings of approximately ?984 crore.

This time, the government has carefully included expensive patented medicines within the ambit of this measure as well. Reducing trade margins does not mean reducing the earnings of pharmaceutical companies. The companies will continue to receive what is due to them; only the unusually high profits of intermediaries will be curtailed. This is a well-balanced argument that dispels the misconception that price control will discourage innovation.

However, this brings us to another important question: will merely capping trade margins make the treatment of life-threatening diseases such as cancer affordable? Regulating trade margins and controlling the prices fixed by manufacturers are two different things. If the manufacturer itself sets an excessively high initial price, treatment will remain expensive even after the margin is capped at 30 per cent. Moreover, companies resort to another practice known as "artificial discounting". They offer substantial discounts on a few units to selected large corporate hospitals to create the impression that the market price is low, while most of the stock continues to be sold at high prices. This makes it difficult for regulators to determine the actual market price of medicines. Therefore, along with trade margin regulation, strict scrutiny of manufacturers' prices and transparent reporting of sales and discounts should also be made mandatory. These rules should apply to all medicines.

The most sensitive aspect of this entire reform, however, concerns the role of doctors and hospitals. Due to the poor state of India's public healthcare system, most patients turn to private doctors and hospitals in the hope of receiving good treatment. Today, numerous chains of five-star hospitals are emerging. There is a concern that these doctors and hospitals may recover the so-called loss through consultation fees, diagnostics, consumables or bundled treatment packages. Even today, they do not hesitate to impose an excessive financial burden on patients. Therefore, the real test of this regulation will not lie merely in fixing or regulating the prices of selected medicines, but in whether it actually reduces the final bill paid by patients.

The crisis of fake and substandard medicines is closely linked to the problem of expensive medicines. When medicines become excessively expensive, a market for counterfeit medicines automatically emerges. According to reports of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), three to five per cent of medicines in the market are substandard or counterfeit. These medicines are being sold with packaging resembling genuine products, along with fake QR codes and holograms. This amounts to a direct threat to public health. It is essential for the government to establish a comprehensive system of regulation and monitoring through legislation and technology.

For this purpose, an integrated monitoring mechanism needs to be developed. The NPPA, in collaboration with healthcare institutions and other stakeholders, must establish a framework to track four key aspects: the actual bill paid by patients, availability of medicines, hospital billing and access to treatment. It must be ensured that medicines remain available even in remote areas after their prices are reduced, as pharmaceutical companies often discontinue the manufacture of older, inexpensive medicines that offer lower profit margins.

QR codes have now been made mandatory for more than 300 essential medicines, which can be scanned to identify genuine and counterfeit products. The scope of this initiative needs to be progressively expanded. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act has been amended to make the manufacture of counterfeit medicines a non-bailable offence, carrying a provision for punishment extending up to life imprisonment. Over the past two years, licences of more than 150 companies that failed to comply with World Health Organization (WHO) standards have been cancelled. In addition, strict penalties should be imposed on such companies.

The network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras also needs to be expanded. Today, more than 2,000 medicines are available at over 14,000 Janaushadhi Kendras at prices that are 50 to 90 per cent lower. This is one of the largest public movements aimed at breaking the monopoly of expensive medicines maffia.

It must also be made mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic medicines in clear and legible language rather than writing prescriptions in coded or illegible handwriting that favours particular pharmaceutical companies. Today, the entire healthcare system has become commercialised and increasingly driven by profit-making. One of the major reasons for this is the extremely high cost and limited availability of medical education. The government must also take initiatives to expand access to quality, affordable and universally accessible public medical education and regulate the fees charged by private medical institutions.

Only a healthy India can aspire to realise the vision of a developed India.

(The author is a Professor in the Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, Delhi.)