Need To Build Education System From Scratch To Ensure Safety Of Students: Rahul

New Delhi, Jul 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the education system must be rebuilt from scratch so that a safe environment free of stress is created for the children, and parents reap the rewards of their sacrifices.

Gandhi shared on X a video clip from his last evening's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun. Gandhi had called on stage Rajesh Kumar, father of Riya Kumari who committed suicide after the cancellation of NEET-UG in May over allegations of paper leak.

In his post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Riya's father, Rajesh ji, was so shattered by the loss of his daughter that it brought tears to the eyes of everyone who saw him. This is not the pain of just one family; the paper leak has snatched children away from many such families."

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Behind every name, there is a mother and a father, for whom there is no longer a tomorrow, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"This system must be rebuilt from scratch -- creating an environment where children find safety instead of stress, and where parents reap the rewards of their sacrifices, not tears," Gandhi said.

Gandhi on Friday had said that no political party or organisation should have a hold on any educational institutions, and batted for a political consensus on the issue of paper leaks, calling it everyone's responsibility.

Addressing the rally in Dehradun Friday evening, he alleged that the entire education system, from top to bottom, is involved in paper leaks due to which 7.5 crore students have suffered so far.

The entire structure is involved -- from coaching centres, exam centres, paper setters, translators, transporters and vendors to the NTA and the (education) ministry at the top, he alleged.

While cases of paper leaks are rising by the day due to this "corrupt system", no action against the guilty, including conviction, has been taken till now, Gandhi had said.

Gandhi had also claimed that the present testing system is outdated like that of the 19th century, which needs to be updated to the 21st century.

"Today's system is examiner-centric, government-centric and testing-centric, whereas we want a student-centric system. The testing system should be for the students and it must be flexible.

"There should be a secure question bank and randomised question papers. We can randomise a question paper with the help of technology, similar to GMAT and other exams," Gandhi said. (Agencies)