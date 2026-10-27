Need more resilient energy supply chains  amid growing global disruptions: Minister Naik

SINGAPORE, Oct 27: India has called for more resilient energy supply chains, with Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik underlining the need to diversify supply sources and strengthen the energy value chain amid growing global disruptions.

Addressing around 1,000 delegates at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) on Monday, Naik said energy security was closely linked to economic progress, industrial competitiveness and social advancement, making reliable and affordable energy supply a key priority.

"Energy security is integral to our broader development objectives. The availability of secure, dependable and affordable energy is closely linked to a nation's economic progress, industrial competitiveness and social advancement. Ensuring reliable supply, keeping energy affordable and advancing sustainability must therefore be pursued as mutually reinforcing priorities," Naik said at the summit held annually by Singapore.

The summit is being hosted by the Singapore Energy Market Authority during Oct 26-30.

"Strengthening resilience requires countries to anticipate risks, diversify sources of supply and strengthen the entire energy value chain," he underlined.

At the same time, the nature of energy demand is changing. These evolving requirements call for forward-looking planning and timely investments, said the minister.

"Energy security today extends beyond the availability of energy resources. The challenge is not simply to produce more energy, but to develop systems capable of delivering it efficiently, reliably and affordably, while adapting to emerging technologies and changing patterns of consumption," he underscored.

Naik said disruptions at mineral mines, critical shipping routes, semiconductor facilities or transformer manufacturing units could affect energy systems and communities thousands of kilometres away.

Addressing these challenges call for both national preparedness and international cooperation, he said.

At the same time, countries differ in their resource availability, stages of development, economic priorities and technological capabilities. International efforts must recognise these differences and support nationally determined pathways rather than prescribe a uniform approach to meeting energy needs.

He pointed out that India's commitment to pursue development with sustainability is reflected in its achievements and enhanced climate ambitions.

Naik met Gan Siow Huang, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Energy and Trade & Industry, and Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency.

He also met Lyonpo Sonam Tashi, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan.

Naik will visit Sembcorp's Banyan Energy Storage System plant and the Keppel Seghers' Waste-to-Energy Plant at Tuas on the west coast of the island state on Wednesday, before returning to India. (PTI)