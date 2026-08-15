Nearly half a dozen bills likely in Assembly session

Govt working on proposed legislations

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 14: Nearly half a dozen bills are proposed to be introduced in autumn session of the Legislative Assembly beginning September 21 in Srinagar.

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The Government is presently working on the bills which are expected to be finalized in next few days after which they will be placed before the Cabinet for clearance, official sources told the Excelsior.

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Once approved by the Cabinet, the bills will go to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval before they are introduced in the Legislative Assembly.

Sources said the significant bill on Ease of Doing Business, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, drug menace and others are under consideration of the Government for introduction in the Legislature.

The Ease of Doing Business Ordinance was placed before the Cabinet in its meeting held on August 4 in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah but was deferred as some Ministers wanted presentation from the concerned department.

“If the presentation is arranged in next few days and the Ordinance is cleared by the Cabinet, it will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. Otherwise, it will be introduced in the Legislature,’’ the sources said, adding even if the Ordinance is issued it has to be tabled in the Legislature for approval within six months.

Further, as per the sources, the concerned departments are also working on MSME, drug menace and some other bills and subject to clearance by the Cabinet followed by the Lieutenant Governor, they too will be introduced for passage in autumn session of the Legislature starting September 21 in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir’s Ease of Doing Business Ordinance proposed moratorium of three years on certain formalities for opening a business. The businessmen will be allowed to run their venture for three years and when it gets operational, the formalities can be completed. The Ordinance proposed drastic reduction in issuance of No Objection Certificates by multiple Government departments, self-certification as far as possible, avoiding multiple licenses etc.

The formalities have also been reduced for opening of hotels, home stays, educational and medical institutions and various other businesses. The multiple inspections are proposed to be reduced to few and their reports are also required to be given within 24 hours by the concerned department.

Meanwhile as already reported, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat has written to the Government seeking details of the Government business to be taken up in autumn session of the Legislature before finalization of duration of the session.

“The Assembly calendar will be released only once the Government business is received,’’ the sources said, adding other than the Government business, the days will be reserved for taking up private member’s bills and resolutions.