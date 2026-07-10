Nearly 91% Enrolled Students Take Up NMMSS Examination: JKBOSE

JAMMU, Jul 10: A total of 6000 candidates appeared in National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship (NMMSS) 2025-26 examination out of enrolled 6644 candidates, registering an overall attendance of 90.30%.

The examination was successfully conducted by the J&K BOSE under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the Government of India aimed at identifying and supporting meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections studying in Government and Government-aided schools.

The examination was conducted smoothly under the overall supervision, guidance and support of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Chairman-cum-Secretary, JKBOSE, with Dr. Parveen Singh, Director Academics/Liaison Officer, NMMSS, effectively coordinating the conduct of the examination in association with the officers and officials of the Academics Division.

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JKBOSE appreciated the wholehearted cooperation extended by the Chief Education Officers, who functioned as District Nodal Officer, Centre Superintendents, Deputy Centre Superintendents, Invigilators and inspection teams, in conducting transparent and orderly examination throughout the union territory.

JKBOSE also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful conduct of the examination and whose facilitation has been handy in providing an enabling environment to the examinee students.

The Board reiterates its commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness and excellence in the implementation of the National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme and extends its best wishes to all the candidates who appeared in the examination.