Nearly 900 doctors recruited in 2 yrs, 50% shortage addressed: Itoo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo today said that Jammu and Kashmir has recruited nearly 900 doctors over the past two years, addressing around 50 per cent of the shortage in the health sector.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Chukar in Tangmarg, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore, Itoo said the newly recruited doctors had been deployed in remote and far-flung areas.

Advertisement

"We have recruited 900 new doctors in the last two years and sent them to remote areas. There is still a shortage, but at least 50 per cent of it has been addressed," she said.

Referring to the shortage of doctors in the Tangmarg and Tangdhar areas, the Minister said five doctors had been provided to the area, while 16 doctors had been deployed in different locations in the latest posting exercise.

On vacant posts in the health sector, Itoo said 624 posts of Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs) had been referred to the recruitment board, which had started conducting interviews in phases. "Once the recruitment is completed, it will help address the shortage to some extent," she said.

Click here to watch video

The Minister also acknowledged that several healthcare infrastructure projects had remained incomplete for years, saying the Government had made efforts to complete pending buildings and provide additional accommodation to hospitals and medical colleges during the past two years. "It was not possible to resolve all infrastructure-related issues within two years when some had persisted for nearly two decades," she said.

MLA Gulmarg Peerzada Farooq Ahmad Shah was present at the inauguration. Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Nighat Yasmeen, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Dr A.G. Raina, Block Medical Officer Pattan Dr Rumina Majeed and other officials, healthcare professionals and local residents also attended the event.

Later, Itoo inspected the Primary Health Centre at Sariwarpora in Pattan and reviewed the available healthcare facilities and services. She directed officials to address shortcomings, ensure adequate medical facilities and maintain proper patient care.

She also visited the residence of the MBBS student Adnan Altaf Rather at Dangerpora in Sopore, who died in Bangladesh, and expressed condolences to his family, assuring them of government support and assistance.