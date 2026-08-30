Nearly 5,000 Flats To Undergo Major Repair, Renovation In Migrant Camps Across Jammu

Jammu, Aug 30: More than 200 building blocks and about 5,000 flats and community halls across migrant camps in Jammu are set to undergo major repair and renovation works soon, with the J&K government having approved Rs 82.45 crore for it, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by J&K Relief and Rehabilitation (Migrants) Commissioner Arvind Karwani, who was here to review the infrastructure, including essential services, in the migrant camps, namely Jagti township, Muthi, Purkhoo, and Mishriwala.

In the meeting, ongoing developmental and proposed maintenance and repair works for the current financial year were also discussed. The progress of extension of social sector schemes to the eligible migrant beneficiaries also came up for deliberations.

Advertisement

Officials of the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) informed that repair and renovation of more than 200 building blocks, around 5,000 flats, community halls and other camp infrastructure would be taken up soon and the tender process was in its closing stages.

The government has recently accorded administrative approval involving financial implications of Rs 82.45 crore for these works, the spokesperson said.

The meeting also discussed a project being formulated by PWD (R&B) for the development of internal roads and lanes, parks and other infrastructure, besides the face-lifting of migrant schools, health dispensaries and Jagti sub-district hospital.

While reviewing the status of basic amenities such as safe drinking water and power supply in the camps, the relief and rehabilitation commissioner instructed the officers of the Jal Shakti Department to take all requisite measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply and press adequate water tanker supply in the operation to supplement the water shortage.

It was apprised by the executive engineers concerned that both short- and long-term measures are being undertaken to address the water supply issue, the spokesman said.

Karwani also emphasised the need to conduct quality tests at frequent intervals to ensure hygienic drinking water supply.

The meeting was also informed that sewage treatment plants worth Rs 11.5 crore have been finalised for migrant camps Nagrota, Muthi-Buta Nagar and Purkhoo, and work will be started shortly, the spokesperson said.

Regarding extension of social sector schemes, it was observed that nearly 2,600 families have availed benefits of social sector schemes, subsequent to the digitisation and integration of the migrant ration cards into the national database.

It was also decided that camps shall be conducted from the second week of September at various locations in Jammu to create awareness about filing applications related to welfare schemes and self-employment, among others, the spokesperson said.

The officers were also directed to supervise a door-to-door campaign to reach out to all potential eligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes and help them with documentation and filing applications online. (Agencies)