Nearly 50-year-old badminton hall at MA Stadium gets Rs 2.39 cr facelift

* Veterans say renovation not enough, want more courts

Ranjit Thakur

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has finally begun renovation of the indoor badminton hall at MA Stadium, nearly five decades after the facility was constructed, bringing relief to hundreds of players who have long been training amid deteriorating infrastructure.

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The Rs 2.39-crore renovation project, being executed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, is expected to be completed within four months. The work covers roofing, waffle ceiling, maple wood flooring, lighting, painting and other allied works connected with the badminton hall.

The renovation comes after the three wooden courts in the hall were severely damaged when floodwater entered the stadium during the major floods of 2025. The flooring subsequently developed uneven patches and raised portions, making the courts increasingly unsafe for players.

The deteriorating condition of the facility had become a major concern for players and veterans, who have long been seeking its repair and expansion. The problem has been compounded by leakage from the roof, with rainfall frequently affecting training sessions.

The hall, constructed in 1977 with three courts, has reportedly undergone major flooring work only once before, after floods in the 1980s. Nearly 50 years later, players say the facility continues to struggle with the same basic infrastructure limitations despite a substantial increase in the number of trainees.

Veteran badminton player Ramesh Sharma welcomed the commencement of renovation but said the project should also have addressed the long-pending demand for expansion of the facility.

"It is a welcome step that renovation work has started, but three courts will not serve the purpose given the huge rush of players. Even after 50 years, we are still dealing with the same infrastructure," Sharma told EXCELSIOR. He also felt that greater consultation with players and technical experts could have helped in preparing the renovation plan.

"I think the renovation project has been prepared in offices without fully understanding the ground reality or taking expert advice from current and veteran players about what is actually required," he said.

Sudhir Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the Engineering Wing of the J&K Sports Council, said work on the hall had started around two weeks ago and the project had been given a four-month completion deadline.

"Flood restoration and reconstruction of the Indoor Hall (Old Badminton Hall) is being carried out under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 2.39 crore. The project covers roofing, waffle ceiling, maple wood flooring, lighting, painting and other allied works," the official said.

On the demand for increasing the number of courts, the official said there was no provision for expansion under the present project. "At present, there are no plans for increasing the capacity as the project is aimed at restoring the nearly 50-year-old hall. However, we will try our best if any possibility emerges," he said.

For the city's badminton community, the renovation offers a chance to restore a facility that has served generations of players. But with demand for court space continuing to rise, players say restoration alone may not be enough and that expansion of infrastructure must form part of the Council's longer-term planning.