105 Indians, 37 NRIs Among Nearly 400 Missing After Nepal Floods Near Tibet Border

Kathmandu, Aug 26: At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said.

Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

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The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods.

In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.

Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of those who were in or travelling through the affected areas. (Agencies)