Nearly 20 pc rise in Indian patients at Singapore cancer centre in 2025

Kolkata, Sep 4: A Singapore-based cancer treatment centre has seen a nearly 20 per cent rise in the number of patients from India in 2025, with a majority of them seeking care at an advanced stage of the disease when fewer curative options are left, according to the facility's medical director.

Dr Ang Peng Tiam, the medical director and senior consultant medical oncologist at the Parkway Cancer Centre, said many patients travel abroad after exhausting available treatment options in India.

"In many cases, doctors in India have already done whatever is possible. Patients often come here because they hope a different medical team may offer another perspective or approach," he said.

Advertisement

The Parkway Cancer Centre, part of global healthcare services provider IHH Healthcare, has a CanHOPE office in Delhi to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, detection, and care. Last year, the institute expressed keenness to open more such offices in India.

Talking to PTI, Dr Tiam said nearly 60 to 70 per cent of Indian patients who approach the Parkway Cancer Centre have advanced or treatment-resistant cancers, while only about 30 per cent are potentially at a curable stage.

"India emerged as one of our fastest-growing markets in 2025, with patient numbers increasing by nearly 20 per cent year on year," he said.

"The most important thing in cancer treatment is to make the correct diagnosis. That includes accurate histopathology, proper staging and, increasingly, molecular profiling," he said

The Parkway Cancer Centre receives Indian patients at different stages of the disease, from those with suspected cancer to patients who have already undergone multiple lines of treatment, he said. "We see the entire range. Some patients come with early-stage disease, while others arrive in a desperate situation after treatment has failed, hoping there are still options available."

Dr Tiam said many patients travel abroad after exhausting available treatment options in India. "In many cases, doctors in India have already done whatever is possible. Patients often come here because they hope a different medical team may offer another perspective or approach."

Asked about treatment costs, he said cancer care is highly individualised.

"Cancer treatment varies widely, and the cost differences can be significant. It is very difficult to give an estimate because every patient's disease is different."

He said many therapies are administered in cycles, with the duration of treatment depending on the type and stage of cancer as well as the patient's response.

"For example, chemotherapy is often given in cycles. Some patients may require six cycles, typically one cycle every 21 days, while others may continue treatment for a much longer period. The medicines used also vary considerably. Drug costs can range from a few hundred Singapore dollars to as much as SGD 14,000 per cycle," the doctor pointed out.

He stressed that while early-stage cancers are often curable, delayed diagnosis remains a major challenge.

"For early-stage cancers, the aim is cure. Unfortunately, many overseas patients come when the disease is already advanced. At that stage, treatment is often focused on controlling the disease and maintaining quality of life," he said.

Highlighting differences in treatment approaches, particularly for head and neck cancers, Dr Tiam said that while medical evidence may be similar across countries, clinical decisions often differ.

"The science of medicine is largely the same everywhere, but the art of medicine differs. In Singapore, we try to avoid highly mutilating surgery whenever possible and instead consider chemotherapy, radiation or immunotherapy before surgery. Surgery becomes the last option if other treatments cannot achieve the desired result," the doctor said.

The medical director of Parkway Cancer Centre said advanced cancer should not automatically be considered a hopeless condition, as molecular profiling has changed treatment options for many patients.

"Stage four cancer is not one single disease. Molecular profiling allows us to identify patients who respond remarkably well to targeted therapies," he said.

Referring to lung cancer, he said patients with specific genetic mutations such as ROS1 or ALK could survive for years with oral targeted medicines. "To many people, stage four lung cancer means there is no hope. But some patients can live 10, 15 or even 20 years with good quality of life if they receive the right treatment."

On the diagnosis front, Dr Tiam said the centre aims to complete investigations, including imaging, biopsy, pathology and molecular profiling, within 48 hours in most cases. The quick turnaround is particularly important for overseas patients travelling with limited time.

He said cancer cases are rising globally because of ageing populations, improved awareness and better detection. India, he added, faces the challenge of inadequate infrastructure to deal with the growing burden.

The doctor emphasised prevention and early detection, saying greater awareness about tobacco and betel nut use, along with screening programmes such as low-dose CT scans for high-risk individuals, could help reduce cancer incidence and improve outcomes.

Stressing the need for better communication, Dr Ang said patients should be encouraged to ask questions and understand their treatment options before making decisions.

"Patients need reassurance and clear information. Good communication between doctors and patients helps reduce anxiety and enables informed decisions," he said. (Agencies)