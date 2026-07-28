Nearly 12,000 perform darshan at cave shrine

Bhoomi Pujan of Chhari Mubarak at Pahalgam tomorrow

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 27: Nearly 12,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country paid obeisance at holy cave of Barfani Baba situated at an altitude of 3888 meters in South Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Advertisement

Officials said 11,996 pilgrims performed darshan at holy cave from Baltal track by Monday evening. With this, a total number of 4,26,339 pilgrims performed darshan at holy cave during last 25 days since the 57-day-long Yatra started on July 3.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The weather in holy cave area was pleasant during the day however sky turned cloudy in the evening, officials said.

They said the inclement weather and suspension of Yatra for a week failed to dampen the spirits of the pilgrims and devotees of Bhole Nath as thousands of Yatris from different parts of country daily reach here to embark on annual pilgrimage.

The Bhoomi Pujan, the Navgrah Puja and Dawajarohan of Chhari Mubarak will be performed at Pahalgam in a traditional way on Ashad Purnima falling on July 29 by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, the sole custodian of holy mace of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The holy mace will be carried by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji and other devotees from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar in the morning and after performing religious rituals it will return to Srinagar the same day in the evening.

Enroute on return, the Chhari Mubarak will visit holy Sun temple of Martand (Mattan) and perform Puja there and take a dip in the holy spring. It will also perform Pujan at Ganeshbal temple near Pahalgam in a traditional way.

Officials said the 12th batch of more than 3,800 devotees left from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas on Monday.

With this, 1,27,326 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp, the officials said.

Chants of "Bam Bam Bhole" and "Har Har Mahadev" rent the air as 3,823 pilgrims -- 2,966 men, 855 women and two children -- left for the Baltal route in 140 vehicles amid tight security.

No pilgrim travelled via Pahalgam as the Yatra has been suspended on that route due to the ongoing track repair work.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine will conclude on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 28.

Meanwhile a man from Uttar Pradesh, impersonating as a CRPF personnel, was apprehended by security forces on Monday at Domail along the Baltal routes to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Harvinder Kumar, a resident of Agra (UP), was apprehended by security personnel at Domail Gate as he was found carrying a fake CRPF Identity Card and wearing a uniform of the para-military force, they said.

He was handed over to the Police Post (PP) at Baltal for questioning and further legal action, the officials said.