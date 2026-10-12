NDS organises ‘Kahani Goshti’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Nami Dogri Sanstha, in collaboration with Kala Kendra Jammu, organised "Dogri Kahani Goshti", which was presided over by veteran Dogri writer, poet and former Director AIR, Padma Shri Dr Jatinder Udhampuri.

B S Jamwal Dogri writer and former Dy Commissioner was special invitee whereas Nidhi Dogra Sharma, Patron Dogra Samaj Trust Mumbai, was special guest on the occasion.

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Prof Anupama Sharma, Patron NDS and Advocate Dogra Harish Kaila, President NDS, also co-shared the dais. Dr Chanchal Sharma, Dogri poet, writer and Organising Secretary NDS, conducted the programme.

The short story writers, who narrated their Dogri stories, comprised Nirmal Vikram, Santosh Sangra, Girdhari Lal Rahi, Rajnish Gupta, and Madhvi Sharma.

Each and every "Kahani" was critically appreciated . The stories contained strong social message charged with satire, moral values, social ethics, social trends coupled with vivid social directions.

Among others, who participated, included eminent writer Manpreet Kour, Ambika Samnotra, Raghu Raj Sehgal, Sunita Sehgal, Narinder Singh Chib, Vikram Jain and Nidhi Malhotra.