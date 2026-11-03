NDA Government Stands Firmly With Farmers Amid Drought Situation: PM Modi

Pune, Nov 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the NDA government stands firmly with farmers amid the drought situation in Maharashtra, assuring all possible assistance from the Central government.

He appealed to people across the country to remember farmers during the ongoing festive season and ensure that the families affected by drought also experience the happiness of Diwali.

"I am aware of the drought situation in Maharashtra. The state government has also provided advance assistance. I want to assure every farmer in Maharashtra that during this difficult time, the NDA government stands with them with full sensitivity.

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"Do not worry, we are all standing with our farmers," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) via video conferencing.

He said the state government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's leadership, has undertaken substantial water conservation work in recent years, but the current natural calamity has created serious challenges.

Modi also referred to the assistance being provided through the PM-KISAN scheme and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the farming community.

"We must ensure that Diwali celebrations reach their homes as well. This is also our social responsibility. We should not forget the difficulties faced by drought-affected citizens, farmers, and people living in villages," Modi said, adding, "We will collectively face this crisis".

Noting that farmers play a significant role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, Modi asserted that his government is continuously working to empower them.

The state government has declared 85 per cent of Maharashtra drought-hit and announced an interim aid of Rs 5,000 before Diwali.

Citing a recent World Bank report, the Prime Minister said 50 crore people had overcome extreme poverty in India within 12 years.

"India is now among the fastest-growing economies and among the fastest poverty-reducing countries. Economic growth and poverty reduction are interconnected," he added.

Modi said investments in infrastructure, including roads, railways, airports and metro networks, as well as electricity, drinking water and gas pipeline projects, are improving people's lives and creating employment opportunities.

He also said that providing houses, toilets, tap water and LPG connections to poor families has boosted their confidence, saved time and created opportunities for additional income.

Referring to his 25 years in public office, Modi said his government's approach has always been to empower the poor so that they could overcome poverty through their own efforts.

"Power to empower, this is good governance," he added.

He said poverty reduction not only benefited families emerging from deprivation but also strengthened the economy by expanding the middle class and increasing purchasing power.

"Collective efforts are the lifeblood of the journey towards a developed India," Modi said, calling for continued participation in the country's development. (AGENCIES)