NEW DELHI, Nov 7: The National Commission for Women collaborates with all State Governments irrespective of their political affiliations to ensure women's safety and empowerment, its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has said, stressing that the cause of women's welfare should transcend political differences.

Responding to a question on challenges faced by the commission in securing action-taken reports from states, Rahatkar said women's safety and dignity were issues that concerned every government.

"Whether it is the Central Government or a State Government, or whichever party is in power, this issue does not arise. Women constitute 50 per cent of the population, and you have to work for their empowerment," she said in an exclusive interview with PTI.

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She said the NCW makes efforts to work collectively with the Centre and all State Governments and has succeeded in collaborating with several of them.

"We engage with all Governments and stakeholders with an open mind. We have to work for the welfare of women, and everyone should come forward for their welfare," Rahatkar said.

The NCW chief said all stakeholders must work together to fulfil their commitment towards women's empowerment.

The commission's interactions with opposition-ruled states have at times drawn attention. The NCW's relations with the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal had come under scrutiny in February 2024 when its then chairperson Rekha Sharma, after visiting violence-hit Sandeshkhali, accused the state administration of not cooperating with the commission's team.

Sharma had called for Banerjee's resignation and imposition of President's Rule in the state following allegations of sexual abuse and land-grabbing by TMC leaders. The then-ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had accused the commission of echoing the BJP's agenda and questioned why it had not shown similar promptness in taking up cases in BJP-ruled states.

While BJP or its allies are in power in many states, in addition to its Government at the Centre, some states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand are ruled by other parties.

Opposition parties have often accused bodies like NCW of furthering political agenda of the BJP, a charge denied by these organisations. (PTI)