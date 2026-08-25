NCST Issues Notice To J&K Authorities Over Assault, Death Of Minor Tribal Girl In Kishtwar

JAMMU, Aug 25: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a formal notice to Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar regarding the alleged sexual assault and death of a minor Gujjar tribal girl.

Acting on a petition filed by the Tribal Gujjar Bakkerwal Welfare Foundation over an FIR lodged at the Chatroo Police Station—which allegedly omitted relevant sections under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act—the constitutional panel has launched an inquiry and directed authorities to submit a detailed action-taken report within five days.

The commission warned that failure to respond within the stipulated timeframe would result in the issuance of summons under Article 338A of the Constitution.

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