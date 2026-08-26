NCST issues notice to CS, DGP over sexual assault, death of tribal minor

Reply sought within 5 days; warning of summon in case of delay

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Aug 25: Taking prompt cognizance of a complaint over alleged sexual assault and death of a tribal minor in Kishtwar, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) today issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and SSP Kishtwar seeking information on the action taken over the allegations, within five days.

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The Commission has also warned to issue summons to the trio for appearance in persons or by a representative before it, in case no reply is received from the latter within the stipulated time.

The action has been taken upon the complaint submitted by the Tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal Welfare Foundation (TGBWF) through Member Trustee, Kabir Ahmed, over non-invocation of SC/ST POA Act in FIR No. 34/2026. Police Station Chatroo, District Kishtwar, regarding the case of sexual assault and death of minor Gujjar ST girl.

NCST notice, issued today under File No. NCST/ATY-4600/JK/3/2026-RU-IV, has been addressed to the Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir; the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir; and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar.

As per the notice, the Commission has decided to investigate;/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 A of the Constitution of India.

"You are therefore requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the said allegations/matters to the undersigned within 5 days of receipt of this notice by post or in person or by any other means of communication," reads the notice, a copy of which is in possession of the Excelsior.

The Commission has further cautioned that, if the required reply is not received within the stipulated period, it may exercise the powers of a Civil Court conferred upon it under Article 338A and issue summons seeking the appearance of the concerned authorities, either personally or through authorised representatives, before it.

The complaint by TGBWF concerns FIR No. 34/2026 registered at Police Station Chatroo regarding the alleged repeated sexual assault of the minor tribal girl, her pregnancy, reported attempt to terminate the pregnancy, and her consequent death on August 20, 2026.

The central grievance raised by the Foundation is that, despite the deceased child belonging to the Gujjar Scheduled Tribe, the applicable provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have reportedly not been invoked.

The complaint seeks verification of the tribal status of the victim and the social status of the accused, examination of the applicability of the relevant provisions of the Act, protection of the family and witnesses, preservation of digital and medical evidence, and payment of legally admissible compensation, relief and rehabilitation benefits.

It also seeks investigation into allegations of threats, monetary inducement, a community-level attempt to suppress the matter, possible non-reporting by persons having prior knowledge, and the role of persons who may have facilitated, concealed or attempted to compromise the offence.