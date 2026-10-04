‘BJP to protect interests of J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: BJP Headquarter Incharge, Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat Prabhari Tarun Chugh, made a scathing attack on the Omar Abdullah-led NC Government, accusing it of using the Statehood issue as a disguise for its autonomy agenda and a diversion from its failure on basic governance.

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Chugh, while talking to reporters at the side lines of a party programme here on Saturday said the proposed Statehood resolution was a political gimmick because Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had already committed on the floor of Parliament to restoring Statehood to J&K. He said the NC Government was using the issue to divert public attention from its failed governance and unfulfilled election promises. "Omar Abdullah should stop talking about irrelevant issues and present his Government's report card. People are waiting for answers on jobs, development and the promises made to them," he said.

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He said the BJP is consistently strengthening itself in J&K to safeguard nationalism and accelerate development, with new people continuously joining the party. In contrast, the National Conference and Congress, he alleged, have adopted a skewed agenda and moved away from development and their basic duty towards the people. The visible progress in roads, railways and infrastructure, he said, is the result of Prime Minister Modi's vision and the Modi Government's initiatives.

Calling the Omar Government the most failed Government in J&K so far, Chugh said people had expected tourism and economic activity to flourish, as witnessed under the Modi Government, but policy paralysis under the present administration was restricting J&K's potential. He asserted that BJP legislators would stand "like a rock" to protect the interests of the people and play a strong and constructive opposition role in the Assembly. He said growing public questions and dissatisfaction had forced Omar to divert attention, while even sections within the NC were tired of its negative politics.

Chugh reiterated that the Modi Government is firmly committed to Statehood and said the NC resolution was merely an excuse to "save its skin." He cautioned Omar against separatist politics, asserting that it could bring no welfare to the people. "J&K has changed, do not indulge in the dirty politics of the 1990s," he said, stressing that people are demanding jobs, development and delivery on commitments.

On SIR, Chugh said the Special Intensive Revision is essential for correcting voter lists and ensuring electoral integrity. He pointed out that SIR had been conducted 12 times under Congress governments and asked why Congress had allowed the Election Commission to function as a single-person institution during its tenure. He accused Congress of misleading people and portraying India negatively to please its "foreign masters". He questioned how Congress won elections in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and other states if the electoral process was supposedly compromised. He also accused Congress of making excuses to please George Soros.

Chugh praised Indian sportspersons for their Asian Games performance. He also saluted the Indian pilot whose bravery saved nearly 200 lives, saying the world had praised the pilot's action in averting a 9/11-type catastrophe, while Congress failed to acknowledge the bravery. He said Prime Minister Modi's conversation with the pilot was a moment of national pride.

Chugh said BJP believes in constructive development politics, not "breakage politics". He accused Congress of historically destabilising governments and said the present chaos in J&K and within the NC was the result of Omar's failures. He asserted that Omar was increasingly isolated and had no answers on development. India, he said, is now being watched globally for its transformation and emergence as the world's fourth-largest economy under the Modi Government.