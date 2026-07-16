SRINAGAR, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asserted that the proposed protest plan of his party in Delhi on July 20 over the alleged delay in the restoration of statehood would not change, but said there can be changes in the venue or the mode of the protest.

He, however, refused to term the delay in getting permission for the protest as sabotage or diversion.

"I will not go into whether it is a sabotage, diversion or anything else. You and I both understand it. Our programme will not change, the venue or the mode may change, but the programme to go to Delhi will not change," Abdullah told reporters here.

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The chief ministers said his party would not hold the protest by hiding in some corner.

"Had that been the case, we would have held it in the lawns of our house. But we will go to Delhi and raise our voice there somehow. Then see what is to be done in the future," he added.

The ruling National Conference (NC) has announced that it will hold a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, to "remind" the Centre of its promise of restoring statehood to J-K. (Agencies)