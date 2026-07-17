NC’s protest in Delhi political drama: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 16: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today described the ruling NC’s proposed sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as “a political drama aimed at misleading the public.”

He said that had the National Conference (NC) been serious about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood, it would have demanded it over the past six years, especially at the time of Government formation in 2024. They were supposed to raise this issue immediately they got a huge public mandate in the elections. But they kept mum at that time. They are raising the issue now only because they want to strengthen their own Government. They are least bothered about the people’s rights or issues like Statehood. All they want is power and authority for themselves, he added.

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Bukhari said a meaningful dialogue and a sustained engagement with the Central Government are essential to ensure the restoration of Statehood and the resolution of other important issues. He said that, as far as the Apni Party’s stand on Statehood is concerned, the party firmly believes that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood is a matter of honour and dignity for its people.

“In fact, the Apni Party was formed to strive for the restoration of Statehood and other important public issues. However, we believe in achieving our goals through democratic and political means, not through confrontation,” he said.

Bukhari made these remarks while addressing a workers’ meeting at Dak Bungalow in Poonch. This event was organised by the party’s senior vice president of Jammu Province Shah Mohammad Tantray.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari reiterated his idea of a meaningful dialogue with the centre essential to ensure all the important issues are addressed.

Bukhari said that during his ongoing tour of the Pir Panjal region, he and his colleagues are getting firsthand information about the problems and grievances faced by the people. He expressed serious concern over the Government’s failure to address the major issues affecting the people of Poonch and Rajouri.

He also demanded formation of a special police battalion by recruiting local youth.

He also demanded that construction of tunnel across Pir Panchal region (at Haji Pir) for connectivity between areas of Uri and Poonch. He said this initiative will ensure all weather connectivity (22-23 km road) between two regions and help restoration of the past glory of both the areas.

Senior leaders- Ghulam Hassan Mir, Manjit Singh, Shah Mohd Tantray, Bodraj Baghat, Saleem Chowdary, Badrinath Sharma and Raqik Ahmad Khan also spoke on the occasion.