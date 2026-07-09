NC’s diversionary politics can’t hide governance failures: Pathania

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: MLA R. S. Pathania today described the National Conference's (NC) latest political posturing over 'Statehood' as a desperate attempt to divert public attention from its failures in governance, unfulfilled manifesto promises, and serious allegations of corruption involving members of the present Government.

Addressing a press conference, Pathania said the people of Jammu & Kashmir expect answers on governance-not political theatrics. He reminded the NC of its election commitments, including the promise of one lakh Government jobs, employment generation, free LPG cylinders, free public transport for women, withdrawal of cases against prisoners, and other assurances that remain largely unfulfilled.

Advertisement

Pathania said the recent public statements made by ruling party legislators themselves, at Dachigam Enclave, accusing ministers of corruption, misfeasance and malfeasance, constitute the strongest indictment of the Government's functioning. "When members of the ruling party themselves raise serious allegations against their own ministers, it is the biggest certificate of the Government's failure," he remarked.

On the issue of Statehood, Pathania reiterated that the restoration of Statehood has already been assured by the Union leadership at an appropriate stage. He said the National Conference (NC) is unnecessarily attempting to create controversy over an issue on which the commitment already exists, merely to distract people from pressing governance concerns.

Further, Pathania alleged that illegal mining activities were permitted to flourish under the cover of outdated letters of Intent, causing an estimated loss of nearly Rs 200 crore to the public exchequer. He asserted that the mining mafia was allowed to flourish at the expense of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and demanded a comprehensive inquiry to identify those responsible and recover the losses.

"The NC should stop manufacturing distractions and start delivering governance. The people deserve accountability, transparency and fulfilment of promises-not diversionary politics," Pathania added.