NC’s Delhi Protest An ‘Eye Wash’; What Happened To Statehood Signature Campaign, Asks LoP Sunil Sharma

Jammu, Jul 10: Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling National Conference (NC), questioning the fate of the signature campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood that, he said, had been promised by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last year.

Addressing media persons, Sharma asked why the promised public signature campaign had not been taken forward, alleging that the NC government had failed to honour its commitment on the issue.

Taking a dig at the party’s protest in New Delhi demanding restoration of statehood, the BJP leader termed the demonstration an “eye wash,” alleging that it was aimed at diverting public attention from what he described as widespread corruption and governance failures in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Sharma alleged that instead of addressing pressing public issues, the ruling dispensation was resorting to political theatrics while ignoring concerns related to transparency, accountability and public welfare.

Announcing a statewide agitation against the outsourcing policy, the Leader of the Opposition said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would intensify its campaign on the issue in the coming days.

He said the first phase of the agitation would begin with a gherao of the Civil Secretariat, asserting that the BJP would continue its protests until the concerns of unemployed youth and other affected sections were addressed.

Reiterating the party’s stand, Sharma said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning governance, employment and public accountability both inside and outside the legislature. (KNC)