Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: National Conference (NC) General Secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar today said attempts to weaken the party had failed in the past and would continue to be defeated by the support of the people.

Addressing a meeting at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, Sagar said the NC was not merely a political party but a movement that had emerged from the struggles and sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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"Those who have tried to weaken the National Conference have failed time and again. By the grace of Almighty Allah and with the support of our people, every such conspiracy has been defeated," he said.

He said the party's history was closely linked with the political awakening and democratic struggle of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The National Conference has always stood with the people, raised their voice and made sacrifices for their rights. That bond cannot be broken by propaganda or conspiracies," Sagar said.

Sagar said the party derived its strength from the people and its commitment to its principles.

He said the NC had never considered power an end in itself but an opportunity to serve the people.

Referring to Articles 370 and 35A, he reiterated that their restoration remained an important priority for the party.

He said the NC would continue its "democratic and constitutional struggle" for restoration of the political and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, saying an elected Government should have adequate powers and resources to serve the people effectively.

Meanwhile, several public delegations from different areas met Sagar and apprised him of issues concerning their respective areas.

He took up the matters with the concerned authorities and directed them to ensure prompt action for their redressal.