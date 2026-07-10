NCP (SP) not involved in any merger talks with Congress: Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule

Pune, Jul 10: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday dismissed speculation about a merger of her party with the Congress, asserting no proposal had been exchanged between the two sides and they would continue to work together as allies.

The NCP (SP) and the Congress are constituents of the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and the INDIA bloc at the national level.

"The NCP (SP) is not involved in any merger talks. We have neither received any proposal from the Congress nor have we given them any proposal regarding a merger," Sule insisted while talking to reporters here.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district maintained the NCP (SP) and the Congress shared cordial relations and regularly coordinated on political matters.

"Whenever I come to Delhi, I seek an appointment to meet (Congress MP) Priyanka Gandhi, and we discuss political, social and economic developments in Maharashtra," she said.

Sule stated that she also held regular consultations with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on issues concerning Maharashtra.

"In several Joint Parliamentary Committees, we (NCP-SP and Congress) are working together and often decide our stand on various issues. I also consult Rahul Gandhi and discuss issues related to Maharashtra," she said.

Referring to the close ties between the two parties, Sule noted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding of her daughter Revati with businessman Sarang Lakhani last month in Mumbai and blessed the couple.

"As allies, the NCP (SP) and the Congress were together, are together and will remain together," she asserted.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar, the father of Sule, co-founded the NCP in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress. The party suffered a split in July 2023 when former Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP in Maharashtra.

The faction led by Ajit Pawar retained the party name and symbol, while the group headed by Sharad Pawar came to be known as the NCP (SP).

Talking to PTI last week, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan urged chiefs of regional outfits that were formed after breaking away from the Grand Old Party, to return to the parent organisation.

Chavan, a former CM, made the appeal while emphasizing the need to strengthen the Congress to take on its ideological opponents with renewed vigour. (PTI)