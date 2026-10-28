NCORD meeting reviews anti-drug measures in Doda District

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 27: District Magistrate (DM) Doda Krishan Lal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartik Shrotriya today co-chaired a meeting of the District Level NCORD Committee here in conference hall DC Office Complex to review measures in place to curb drug abuse and strengthen enforcement against the illegal drug trade in the district.

The meeting held a detailed review of the prevailing drug situation, enforcement activities, preventive measures, awareness programmes and inter-departmental coordination to effectively tackle the menace of substance abuse.

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District Social Welfare Officer Zubair Ahmed presented a detailed Action Taken Report on the directions issued in the previous NCORD meeting. He also highlighted initiatives undertaken under the anti-drug campaign, including Counsellors training, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities and other awareness measures.

The SSP called for active involvement of Station House Officers (SHOs) and police post in-charges in regular checking and enforcement activities. He urged Additional Deputy Commissioners and SDPOs to work in close coordination to ensure courier service verification and other anti-drug measures. “Any information regarding the suspected transportation of narcotic substances through courier services need to be promptly shared with the Police,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ashraf Pervaz; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Mushraf Haf; District Social Welfare Officer Zubair Ahmed and Officers and officials from the Excise and Taxation Department and District Youth Services and Sports Department. Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and others participated in the meeting virtually.