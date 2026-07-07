NCERT releases revised Class 8 Social Science textbook, rewrites controversial chapter on judiciary

NEW DELHI: (Jul 7) Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the NCERT has released a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook dropping the disputed portions.

The controversial portions along with references to judicial backlog and two major court verdicts have been dropped while fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook.

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The opening "Big Questions" section at the start of the chapter has also seen a change. Instead of asking students why an independent judiciary is necessary, as the withdrawn textbook did, the revised chapter asks why justice is important for a "just and harmonious society".