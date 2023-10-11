NCERT capacity building programme concludes at JKBOSE

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The four-day Capacity Building programme for Master Trainers of School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP), under Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Government of India, concluded here at J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) campus Srinagar.

Organised under the aegis of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, this workshop focused on the successful implementation of the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) in the UT of J & K by imparting orientation and training to the UT level Master Trainers who shall further train two teachers in each school designated as Health and Wellness Ambassadors to reach every student.

About 50 Master Trainers drawn from School Education Department, SCERT, DIETs and Health Department of JKUT representing all the 10 districts of Kashmir Division were trained during this programme.

Prof Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director NCERT, was the chief guest on this occasion whereas Pratyanshu Kumar Mandal, Secretary NCERT, was the guest of honour.

In his address, Prof Saklani underscored the importance of cultural and ethical rootedness in the upbringing of children, especially the benefits of exercising mindfulness and Ayurveda.

Prof Mandal emphasised the crucial importance of mental health, the interventions and techniques required to assess the mental well being of students in the present times.

In his message, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas, Chairperson, JKBOSE, hoped that it would be a watershed moment in implementing SHWP in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Manisha Sarin, Secretary, JKBOSE, lauded efforts of the Academic Division, JKBOSE for organising this event.

Eminent resource persons for this workshop included; Dr Indu Grewal ,Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI; Prof Dinesh Kumar, Head Planning and Monitoring Division, & Dean Research; Prof Gauri Srivastava, Project Coordinator, National Population Education Programme, NCERT; Prof Varda M Nikalje; Dr Bijaya Kumar Malik, Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Dr Satya Bhushan, Dr Harish Kumar Meena. Others who were prominently present on this occasion include Prof Aijaz Ahmed Hakak, Joint Secrecy & Administration KD; Dr Harish Kumar Meena, Programme Coordinator, NPEP, NCERT; Naila Neelofar, Asstt Director Academics and Aliya Qayoom, Asstt. Director Academics.

Earlier the workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Sudhir Singh, Director Academics, JKBOSE. The ceremony concluded with distribution of certificates to the participants.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr Arif Jan, Dr Yassir Hamid Sirwal and Dr Harish Kumar Meena. The proceedings were conducted by Iftikar Imran.