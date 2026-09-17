NCB shifts to network-centric anti-drug strategy

‘Youth key to Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today said it was shifting its anti-drug strategy from a seizure-centric approach to a network-centric model focused on dismantling trafficking networks, choking their financial channels and disrupting the infrastructure supporting the drug trade.

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NCB Zonal Director for J&K and Ladakh Piyush Kumar Ankit said the shift was part of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026-29. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a 'Vartalap' programme organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, in collaboration with the NCB to create awareness about the document.

The 'Vartalap' was conducted by Ankit, PIB Srinagar Director Qazi Salman and Assistant Director (Media), Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajeev Kumar Rustagi.

It aimed to familiarise media persons and other stakeholders with the Vision Document and encourage wider public participation in the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign.

"We are moving towards a network-centric approach rather than a mere seizure-centric approach," Ankit said, stressing that drug trafficking had to be tackled at both the network and financial levels.

The three-year roadmap, running from July 2026 to July 2029, seeks to make India "drug-free" by 2029 and is built around four pillars, intelligence and operation-based enforcement, precursor and synthetic drug control, demand and harm reduction, and capacity building and coordination.

Ankit said enforcement agencies were putting in place coordinated, real-time mechanisms to strengthen the supply-side response and enable quicker action against trafficking networks.

Ankit said Vision Document was prepared through a "whole-of-Government" and "whole-of-society" approach following consultations with Central Government ministries, departments, drug law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

The roadmap combines supply reduction with measures to curb demand and harm, with greater emphasis on synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, drug-financing networks and fugitives.

"Enforcement can reduce the supply, but demand reduction requires awareness across society," Ankit said, stressing that public participation was essential to the anti-drug campaign.

The 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign will focus particularly on young people, with educational institutions being brought into efforts to create drug-free campuses. Platforms including NCC, NSS and My Bharat will also be used to create 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Mitras'.

"Youth are an important stakeholder in taking this message forward," Ankit said, calling for greater awareness of the Vision Document among young people.

The programme also highlighted national enforcement achievements in drug seizures, arrests, deep-level investigations and destruction of seized narcotics.

Referring to J&K, Ankit said the Union Territory had seen significant activity in both drug awareness and enforcement.