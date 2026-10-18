NCB nabs one with 385 g suspected heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu Zonal Unit, seized 385 grams of suspected heroin and arrested one person during an intelligence-led operation in the Digiana area of Jammu.

Acting on specific intelligence about heroin trafficking, the NCB team conducted surveillance in the area and intercepted the accused, a resident of Miran Sahib, while he was allegedly attempting to deliver the contraband. Four packets containing 385 grams of suspected heroin were recovered during the operation.

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Preliminary investigation has indicated possible links between Jammu-based traffickers and sources in Punjab, with the seized contraband suspected to be intended for distribution in Jammu district. However, these leads are yet to be established.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the suspected trafficking network and establish its forward and backward linkages, including possible interstate connections. The NCB is pursuing these leads to uncover the wider network and disrupt its operations.