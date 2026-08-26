NCB Busts Cross-Border Heroin Cartel In Jammu; Mastermind Among 3 Arrested With 5.16 Kg Heroin

Jammu, Aug 26: In an intelligence-led operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu on Wednesday said a major cross-border heroin trafficking cartel was busted, resulting in the seizure of 5.16 kg of drugs and the arrest of three persons, including the suspected mastermind.

Acting on specific intelligence on Saturday, a vehicle was intercepted at Panjtirthi in the heart of Jammu and heroin worth crores of rupees was recovered from two of its occupants, both residents of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a spokesperson of the NCB said.

An immediate follow-up action was launched based on crucial leads regarding another resident of Baramulla, who is the suspected mastermind and supplier of the drug trafficking network.

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The NCB team traced him to Leh district of Ladakh where he was arrested on Monday, within two days of the seizure.

Prima facie investigation indicates that the seized heroin forms part of an organised cross-border supply chain, with the contraband suspected to have originated from Pakistan and entered India through the Uri border sector, the spokesperson said.

He said the swift identification and arrest of the mastermind demonstrate NCB's focus on dismantling the entire trafficking network, rather than restricting enforcement action to carriers and seizures.

Going forward, the probe will identify cross-border suppliers, financial links, transporters, local associates and intended distribution network involved in the cartel, the spokesperson said.

The operation follows two other heroin seizures effected by NCB Jammu earlier this month-438 grams on August 12 and 603 grams on August 13-underscoring the sustained intensity of intelligence-led anti-narcotics operations in the region, he said.

The NCB said further investigation and intelligence gathering are underway to unravel the entire cartel and establish its forward and backward linkages.

The agency urged citizens to actively support the fight against drug trafficking and addiction by sharing credible information through the National Narcotics Helpline – MANAS (1933). Information can be shared confidentially.

NCB reiterates its commitment to taking firm, sustained and intelligence-led action against drug trafficking networks and contributing towards the objective of a 'Nasha Mukt' Bharat.