NC yet to get permission for Jantar Mantar protest: CM

‘People trying to sabotage our programme’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that his party is seeking permission for a proposed July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and alleged some people are trying to sabotage it.

Advertisement

The NC had announced a sit-in protest in New Delhi on July 20, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, to press the Centre to restore statehood for J&K. The party has invited 52 leaders of political and religious outfits across the country to join its programme.

After unveiling the official jersey and merchandise for the Kashmir Marathon here, Omar told reporters that the party is yet to get permission for holding the protest.

"On the 20th (of July), a programme is to take place, if we get permission for it. We are trying to get permission," he said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The Chief Minister said that while the digital outfit (Cockroach Janta Party) received approval within 24 hours, the National Conference had been waiting for the past 4-5 days.

Omar said that some people are trying to sabotage his party's plan.

Click here to watch video

"We have been trying for four-five days. Some people are engaged in sabotaging our programme. They have changed their dates and matched them with our dates," he said, without naming anyone.

To a question on tourism, the Chief Minister said that some tourist destinations, including Aharbal, Sinthan, parts of Doodhpathri and parts of Gulmarg, remain closed for security reasons.

Omar said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a recent security review meeting in Jammu, had said the remaining tourist destinations should be opened during the summer months.

"I hope that when the Amarnath Yatra is over and the security forces deployed for the pilgrimage are redeployed, the closed places will be opened," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was promoting different forms of tourism across Jammu and Kashmir through sporting events.

"We are trying to increase different types of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that the Kashmir Marathon and the Jammu Half Marathon should develop into major sporting events attracting participants from across the country.

On religious tourism, Omar said Jammu and Kashmir continued to attract pilgrims of different faiths and pointed to increased participation in the Amarnath Yatra and the Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The Chief Minister said the government supports pilgrimages by providing coordination and funding through the tourism department while leaving their management to the respective shrine authorities.

Omar said there is no lack of potential for religious tourism in the region.

"There is something for every religion. We have shrines, mosques, gurudwaras, temples, churches, and stupas. Amarnath Yatra is underway, and you can see that the number of people on pilgrimage is much more than those who have registered. It is becoming difficult for the Shrine Board to adhere to the Supreme Court orders, which put a ceiling on the number of yatris. So, that is a part of religious tourism," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this year, more people came for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela than last year.

"Last year, I think not more than 5-6 thousand people came. This time, 10,000 stayed there for the night. The number during the day was more than 30,000. Similarly, in other places, religious tourism is going on, whether it is in Jammu or in Kashmir," he said.

Omar added that wherever shrines need to be repaired or renovated, or where access needs to be made easier, the government approves such projects wherever they come to it.

On climate change, the Chief Minister said the rapid melting of the Shivling reflected the impact of global warming. "We are dying in the summer. If this is not climate change, then what is it?" he asked.

Omar said that climate change is a global problem and not a local one.

"If it were a problem of Srinagar or Kashmir, we would fix it. But this is a global problem. This problem has been created by those countries which made a lot of progress while creating the problem. When we fell behind, these countries went ahead like the G7 and G8, and became the most developed countries. They ruined the environment for their progress," he said.

"Now that they have achieved progress, they are telling other countries to save the environment. Saving the environment is our responsibility; we have to do it. But no one can do it alone," he said.

The CM said people need to acknowledge that climate change is a reality.

"Some people are not even ready to believe that. Even today, many people are absolutely not ready to accept the fact that there is climate change. Global warming is a thing," he said.

Omar said visible reductions in snow cover on Kashmir's mountains and the shorter duration of the naturally formed ice Shivling underscored the effects of changing climatic conditions.