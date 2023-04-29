NC will transform JMC if it wins ULB elections: Rattan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Provincial president of J&K National Conference (JKNC) for Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta while asking the party workers to leave no stone unturned to ensure NC’s unprecedented success in the upcoming ULB polls, has asserted that the party will improve the civic amenities to the optimum standard besides transforming the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) which is presently in utter mess and chaos.

The senior NC leader stated this while addressing a meeting of party workers of 75 Wards of JMC at party office convened in view of upcoming polls in J&K.

Chairing the meeting, he said that if NC wins the aforesaid polls there will be no property tax that is a burden on people’s pockets. The NC leader asserted that if NC wins the upcoming Urban Local Bodies polls it shall provide 24X7 power and water supply to the people. He also assured that after its success in the aforesaid elections there will be no property tax in order to ease the people in the present scenario of sky rocketing prices of essential commodities and unprecedented inflation.

Gupta said that National Conference is known for fulfilling its commitment to work for the upliftment of people of J&K and it fulfilled its aim of welfare and prosperity of the people of Jammu and empowered the people in letter and spirit. He said that after NC not continuing in power the welfare and prosperity of the J&K people especially that of Jammu has been the worst casualty due to the hollow promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party never to be fulfilled.

Senior leader Babu Rampaul said that if NC wins the ULB polls it will improve the civic amenities to the optimum level besides bringing a result oriented policy for the regularization of the Safaikaramcharis once for all. Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary said that the party will develop the undeveloped areas in Jammu region which are presently facing official apathy despite tall claims of equitable development by the Govt.

Several party leaders including Chander Mohan Sharma, Raghbir Singh Manhas, Naresh Bittu, Ayub Malik, Jugal Mahajan, Bimla Luthra, Deepinder Kour Ex-MLC, Bushan Lal Bhat, Pardeep Bali, Vijay Lochan, Vijay Lakhshmi Datta, Shahmim Begum, Ch. Rehmat Ali, Ankush Abrol, Harshvardhan Singh, Gurnam Singh, Ashwani Charak and others were also present on the occasion.