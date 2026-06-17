"NC Will Not Sell Its Morals For Power": CM Omar Abdullah On TMC, Sena (UBT) Splits

Bandipora, Jun 17: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that the National Conference would never compromise its principles or "sell its morals" for power, saying the party's ideology and commitment to the people cannot be traded regardless of changing political equations.

Reacting to the question of MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) backing the NDA on certain issues, Omar said no offer or political arrangement could persuade the National Conference to abandon its core values.

"No matter what is offered to us or who chooses to support the NDA, the National Conference will not sell its morals and values," Omar said while addressing media persons during his visit to review developmental works in Kashmir.

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His remarks came as he inaugurated and reviewed several development projects worth nearly Rs 300 crore across different sectors. He said his government remains focused on fulfilling promises made to the people and ensuring that developmental benefits reach every section of society.

He also met several public delegations during the day, who raised issues related to roads, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare facilities, employment and other civic concerns. Assuring prompt action, he directed officials to examine the demands and address genuine grievances on priority.

Highlighting the government's commitment to development, Omar said the ongoing projects would strengthen infrastructure and improve public services in various districts. He maintained that governance and public welfare remain the administration's primary focus.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the National Conference's political decisions would be guided by its ideology and commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir rather than political expediency.

"We have our own principles and political legacy. We will continue to stand by them irrespective of changing political equations," Omar said, underscoring that the NC would not compromise its values for power or political advantage. (Agencies)