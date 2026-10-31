NC Will Collapse Like House Of Cards, Government Won’t Last: LoP Sharma

Kishtwar, Oct 31: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Saturday claimed that growing discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC) following the recent Cabinet expansion could deepen the party’s internal crisis and threaten the stability of both the party and the government.

Speaking to reporters in Kishtwar, Sharma said he had anticipated resentment among MLAs who were not included in the Council of Ministers.

“On the day of the Cabinet expansion itself, I had said this was the beginning of the end. The National Conference will collapse like a house of cards,” he said.

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Sharma asserted that dissatisfaction within the party extended beyond ministerial berths and reflected growing opposition to what he described as dynastic politics and family rule.

Referring to reports of a meeting between some disgruntled NC legislators, he said the developments suggested that efforts in that direction may already be underway.

“I believe some activities in that direction may have begun yesterday,” he said, adding that neither the government nor the party would remain intact if the situation continued.

Sharma maintained that the Cabinet expansion had triggered resentment among some legislators left out of the ministerial lineup, which could further intensify internal challenges for the ruling party. (KNO)