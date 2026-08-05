NC to observe Aug 5 as black day: Rattan Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta today said the party will observe August 5 as `black day' to mark the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional guarantees, and to register a strong protest against the BJP-led Central Government's persistent refusal to restore statehood despite repeated assurances.

In a statement issued today, Gupta said August 5 remains one of the darkest days in the constitutional and democratic history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the decisions taken on that day stripped the people of their constitutional safeguards and were imposed without their consent, undermining the principles of democracy, federalism and constitutional propriety. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to bear the political, constitutional and emotional consequences of those decisions.

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Gupta said that while the BJP has repeatedly claimed that the downgrading of the erstwhile state was temporary, its continued reluctance to restore statehood has exposed the hollowness of its promises.

"The people were assured that statehood would be restored at the earliest, yet years have passed without any concrete action. Instead of fulfilling its solemn commitment, the Centre has chosen to prolong uncertainty and deny the people their legitimate democratic rights," he said.

He said the delay in restoring statehood has deprived Jammu and Kashmir of the constitutional authority and administrative autonomy that every full-fledged state enjoys. He said governance under a Union Territory framework cannot be a substitute for an elected government.

Gupta urged the Union Government to respect the people's mandate, honour its repeated commitments made before the nation and the highest constitutional institutions, and immediately initiate the process for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's full statehood.