NC to hold convention on July 11 ahead of Delhi protest for Statehood

‘Abdullah to invite all political parties to join protest’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar July 6: The ruling National Conference (NC) today expressed confidence that its July 11 convention at Naseem Bagh would be a success and appealed to all political parties to join its July 20 Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi to press for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

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The July 11 programme coincides with the 26th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan, popularly known as Madre Meharban. The party will pay tribute at her graveyard at Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, before holding a workers' convention, which is seen as a major mobilisation ahead of the Delhi protest.

"We hope that it will be a very successful convention in Naseem Bagh," the party spokesperson told reporters here, adding that the convention would build momentum for the party's programmes around July 13 and the July 20 sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

The spokesperson said the Delhi protest was aimed at reminding the Centre of its commitment to restore statehood and maintained that the campaign was not confined to the National Conference. "This is not just the National Conference's mission. It belongs to everyone who believes Jammu and Kashmir was wronged and that its rights and identity should be restored," he said.

Appealing for wider participation, the spokesperson said NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah had decided to invite all political parties to join the protest. He said invitation letters would be sent in the coming days.

On the controversy over banned books, the NC said any objectionable content should be investigated but alleged there appeared to be a larger conspiracy behind the publication of such material.

"The intention seems to have been to spoil the atmosphere. Whoever is involved should face action," the spokesperson said.

Commenting on repeated infiltration attempts along the Line of Control, the spokesperson reiterated the NC's stand that dialogue between India and Pakistan remained the only lasting solution, while stressing that Pakistan must first create conditions free of terrorism and infiltration.

"There should be talks, but Pakistan must first ensure there are no terrorist attacks or infiltration. The people of Kashmir, especially those living along the border, suffer the most during conflict," he said, adding that continued dialogue was necessary to prevent further destruction and ensure lasting peace.