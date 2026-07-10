NC should have consulted parties before Jantar Mantar protest: PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today said the National Conference (NC) should have consulted all political parties before announcing its proposed Jantar Mantar protest, alleging that the decision was taken without taking other parties into confidence.

Speaking to reporters here, Hanjura said the NC had announced plans for the protest without first consulting other political parties. "The decision to hold the Jantar Mantar protest is entirely that of the NC. They did not take other political parties into confidence before announcing it. They should have consulted parties earlier," he said.

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Referring to NC's claim that invitations had been sent to all political parties, Hanjura said the PDP had not received any communication so far.

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"Yesterday, they said letters had been sent to all party presidents. We have not received any such letter yet. If and when we receive it, our senior leadership will decide the party's future course of action," he said.

Criticising the NC Government's performance on development, Hanjura alleged that infrastructure projects across Kashmir have stagnated and accused the administration of failing to deliver on its promises.

He cited the unsafe bridge at Chadoora, which he said has remained unrepaired for nearly 10 months despite being declared unsafe. "The bridge is vital not only for Chadoora but also for Charar-e-Sharief and provides connectivity to Pulwama and Shopian. Because no work has been carried out, people are facing severe inconvenience and traffic congestion," he said.

Hanjura also alleged that macadamisation of roads across Kashmir has been delayed because contractors have not received payments and revised rates. "Road blacktopping should have begun in April, but it is already July and work has not started in most places. Contractors are awaiting payments and revised rates. Until those issues are resolved, development work will continue to suffer," he said.

Accusing the Government of inaugurating projects initiated by previous administrations instead of launching new ones, Hanjura said the NC Government had failed to meet the expectations of the people. "They are only inaugurating projects that were already in the pipeline. No major new projects are being initiated. On the development front, this Government has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people," he said.