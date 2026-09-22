NC seeks whitepaper on 2014 to 2024 governance: RL Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU,Sept 21: The National Conference (NC) has demanded a comprehensive and transparent whitepaper on the performance, governance and major policy decisions in Jammu & Kashmir during the period 2014-2024, covering the BJP-PDP coalition period as well as the subsequent period of Lieutenant Governor administration.

Gupta said that the demand for a whitepaper is not based merely on political allegations, reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has also documented a number of deficiencies in implementation, financial management, delays, diversion of funds and incomplete projects. He said the findings concerning youth employment were equally significant. Under the Himayat Scheme, against a target of 53,547 youth to be trained during 2016-17 to 2018-19, only 4,494 were provided training and just 732 of them were placed in jobs, according to CAG.

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Provincial president of the party for Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir deserve to know, on the basis of facts and official records, what was achieved, what promises were fulfilled and what commitments remained unimplemented during these ten years. Gupta was addressing a gathering during a joining function organized by Harshvardhan Singh, president NCSU at Provincial headquarters, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu today.

Gupta said that the whitepaper should cover all major sectors, including development, employment, education, health, roads and infrastructure, power, water supply, tourism, industry, agriculture, youth affairs, financial management, implementation of Central and J&K schemes, and the status of major development projects.

"People should be given a clear and factual account of the decisions taken during 2014-2024 and their impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. There should be no political concealment or selective presentation of facts," Gupta said.

He added that several audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India have already examined different aspects of J&K's governance and implementation of development programmes. The CAG, for example, examined implementation of projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package and identified issues relating to humanitarian relief, crisis management, social infrastructure and development projects.

Senior leaders Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Vijay Lochan (SC Cell), Pardeep Bali, Rakesh Singh Raka, Rajni Devi, Farooq Mughal, and others were also present.