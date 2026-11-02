NC Responsible For 'Mistrust' Between Centre, J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Nov 2: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed the National Conference for the 'mistrust' between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region's oldest political party frequently shifted its stand on Kashmir.

"Who is responsible for this atmosphere of suspicion? Seventy-nine years ago, India became independent and 79 years ago, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India. That accession was signed by (NC founder) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Despite Jammu and Kashmir being a Muslim-majority state, he chose to align with India," Mehbooba stated while addressing a workers' convention.

The former chief minister claimed that within a few years of this accession, the NC altered its narrative and began demanding a plebiscite.

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"You (NC) created this confusion and doubt in the minds of the people. For 22 years, you called for a plebiscite in Pakistan, and then overnight (in 1975) you accepted the chair again," she said, referring to the Indira-Sheikh Accord that put the NC founder in the chief minister's chair although his party did not have any MLAs.

Mehbooba claimed that Sheikh Abdullah agreed to become chief minister out of a desire for power.

"When you became chief minister instead of prime minister, you told people to forget the plebiscite because you needed the power. The leaders of India, be it Jawaharlal Nehru or Dr B R Ambedkar, had given us a special status and constitution, but doubt was planted in their minds not just about leaders, but about every single Kashmiri," she added.

Mehbooba asserted that the NC has harmed the interests of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that peace will remain elusive as long as this party is in power.

The PDP president also addressed her party workers, urging them not to feel ashamed of their alliance with the BJP in 2014 for government formation.

"When they (NC) tell you about the BJP alliance, remind them that it was their leader who brought suffering upon the people through his oscillating stand on Kashmir," she added.

Without explicitly naming NC president Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba claimed that the three-time former chief minister was dogwhistling Kashmiris by claiming that Pakistan was protecting Kashmir. "This is his (Farooq Abdullah's) signal (to Delhi) that Kashmiris are with Pakistan," she claimed.

Shifting her focus to the Centre, Mehbooba argued that the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved through forceful measures but rather through dialogue.

"Kashmir cannot be resolved by using the UAPA, PSA or dismissing employees from service. It can be resolved through dialogue and by opening traditional trade routes to Kashgar, Khotan and Yarkand, similar to the arrangements made in Lipulekh, Uttarakhand. This policy of using force will not work. How long do you think you can maintain this approach? How long can you silence the people here?" she questioned.

The PDP chief noted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured repression through the use of force for the past seven years.

"The rest of the country experienced a glimpse of what we have been facing on July 22 and October 12. They could not endure it for even one day, while we have endured it for seven years," she added. (Agencies)