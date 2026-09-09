NC pays tribute to Sheikh Mohd Abdullah on 44th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) today paid floral tribute to Sher-e- Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 44th death anniversary.

The main commemorative event was held at the party’s provincial headquarter, Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan Jammu, where senior leaders of the party gathered to recall Sheikh Abdullah’s secular vision, landmark land reforms, and legacy of unity and brotherhood.

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The event was chaired by Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta and attended by Ajay Kumar Sadhotra former Minister and Additional General Secretary; Babu Rampal, former Minister and Central Zone President and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra praised Sher-e-Kashmir as a visionary and a contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi who tirelessly worked to build bridges of amity and brotherhood during some of the most challenging periods in the subcontinent’s history. “Preserving the idea of Jammu and Kashmir is like preserving the idea of India,” he stated.

While paying tribute, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta said that Sheikh Abdullah’s unwavering commitment to secularism led to the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir to a progressive and secular state. “His decision to reject the two-nation theory and align with secular India of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru stands as a beacon of inclusive politics,” he said.

Gupta said that the National Conference remains committed to carrying forward the legacy and mission of Sher-e-Kashmir and working for the unity, peace, prosperity and equitable development of Jammu & Kashmir. He called upon party workers to follow the ideals and principles of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, secularism and democratic values in the region

Prominent among those, who paid tribute on the occasion, included Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Provincial Secretary Jammu; Bimla Luthra, former MLA; Qazi Jalal Ud Din, former MLA; Deepinder Kour, former MLC; Vijay Lochan, Chairman SC Cell; Abdul Gani Teli Chairman OBC Cell, S Tejinder Pal Singh Aman, Provincial President Jammu YNC, Rajni Devi Working President Women Wing Jammu, Nar Singh President Labour Wing, Harshvardhan Singh President NCSU, Pardeep Bali, Ayub Malik, Laxmi Datta, Yashuvardhan Singh, Sandeep Singh Wazir and others.