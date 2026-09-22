NC MLAs’ Remark On Maharaja’s Holiday Triggers Protest By BJP In Assembly

SRINAGAR, Sep 22: The Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday after National Conference (NC) legislator Abdul Majid Larmi remarked that the government should either restore the holiday on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah or cancel the holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday.

As soon as proceedings began, Larmi’s comments sparked strong protests from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers, who accused the NC of attempting to disrupt the functioning of the House.

“The ruling party is trying to disrupt proceedings. How can they talk about cancelling a holiday?” BJP’s R.S. Pathania said.

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BJP legislators also raised slogans in favour of Maharaja Hari Singh. “Maharaja Hari Singh Amar Rahe, Maharaja Hari Singh Amar Rahe,” BJP’s Devyani Rana shouted.

Amid din, NC legislators Mubarak Gul and Shamima Firdous vociferously demanded restoration of the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday.

PDP legislator Waheed Para also supported the demand, terming it legitimate, and pressed for the restoration of the Martyrs’ Day holiday.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather admonished the protesting BJP lawmakers, warning that such disruptions would not be allowed. “The House has to run as per procedure. You cannot do this,” he told them.

Later, BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House. (KNO)