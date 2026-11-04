NC MLA Mubarak Gul Meets With Supporters, Remains Silent On Differences With Party Leadership

Srinagar, Nov 4: Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul on Wednesday declined to make any statement on his differences with the party leadership over his exclusion from the council of ministers.

Gul, a former Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, had on October 27 set a November 4 deadline for the party to consider his demands, including his induction into the council of ministers.

The NC MLA met his supporters on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action.

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However, speaking to reporters at his official residence after the meeting, Gul said he would make a statement at an appropriate time.

"I deeply value the emotions, feelings and sentiments of my colleagues, which date back to nearly 75 years," he said.

He, however, said he did not wish to comment on the matter at present.

"God willing, things will unfold at the appropriate time... I have no further statements to make," he said, adding that he would continue to fight.

"I am a fighter, and I will keep fighting," he said. (Agencies)