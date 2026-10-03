NC MLA Khurshied Ahmed Files Privilege Motion Against Javed Ahmed Rana

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Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Khurshied Ahmed said he had approached Minister for Forest, Tribal Affairs, Jal Shakti and related portfolios Javed Ahmed Rana to discuss various demands and issues concerning his Gulabgarh constituency. Khurshied Ahmed represents Gulabgarh (ST) in the J&K Legislative Assembly. According to the MLA, an unpleasant exchange took place during the meeting after the Minister appeared upset for reasons he did not specify. Khurshied Ahmed said he subsequently submitted a Privilege Motion before the Speaker and would await the decision on the matter.