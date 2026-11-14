NC MLA Calls Dy CM A ‘Thug’, Says He Doesn’t Deserve His Presence

Srinagar, Nov 14: The infighting within the ruling National Conference has come out in the open again, with Budhal MLA Javid Iqbal Choudhary openly attacking Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and calling him a “thug”.

Choudhary made the remarks while reacting to a post on Instagram about his absence from the Deputy CM’s event in Rajouri.

In his comment, Javid, wrote: “The Dy CM is a thug and does not deserve my presence at his functions. My self-respect and the interests of my people come first.”

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The remarks have once again brought to fore the growing rift within the NC, particularly among MLAs from the Pir Panjal region, who have repeatedly accused the Deputy CM of discriminating against their constituencies.

On June 3, the MLAs had slammed the Deputy CM in front of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Dachigam over the functioning of the Roads and Buildings Department headed by him.

In a memorandum submitted to the party high command, the dissident group of MLAs had also demanded that the Deputy CM be stripped of the R&B portfolio. (KNO)