NC Ministers Rush To Nazir Gurezi’s Residence Amid Reports Of Discontent Over Cabinet Snub

Gurezi skips oath ceremony; Mir Saifullah, Altaf Kaloo among leaders trying to persuade him

‎Srinagar, Oct 27: Two newly inducted Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, on Tuesday reached senior National Conference leader and Gurez MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi’s residence at Tulsi Bagh in Srinagar amid reports of his resentment over being left out of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s cabinet expansion.

‎The ministers were accompanied by the MLAs from Lolab and Sumbal-Sonawari, besides MLA Javed Beigh, as senior party leaders sought to address the situation following Gurezi’s exclusion from the new Council of Ministers.

‎Gurezi, who had been widely seen as one of the frontrunners for a ministerial berth, did not attend the swearing-in ceremony held at SKICC earlier in the day.

Advertisement

‎Highly placed sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that discussions were underway at his residence, with the visiting ministers and legislators attempting to persuade him to accept the party leadership’s decision.

‎Sources said Gurezi was unhappy over his exclusion from the cabinet despite expectations that he would be accommodated in the expansion.

‎"The ministers and MLAs are trying to convince him, but he has not agreed so far," sources privy to the developments said.

‎Gurezi, a senior party leader representing the Gurez constituency in Bandipora district, had figured prominently in speculation surrounding the cabinet expansion, particularly amid expectations that the district would secure representation in the Council of Ministers.

‎His absence from the oath ceremony, followed by the arrival of newly inducted ministers at his residence, has brought the reported discontent into focus.

‎Sources said efforts were continuing to resolve the matter internally, although there was no immediate indication that Gurezi had softened his position.

‎There was no official statement from Gurezi or the National Conference leadership on the discussions at his residence.

‎The developments come just hours after the cabinet expansion, suggesting that the party leadership is facing an early challenge in managing expectations among senior legislators who were not accommodated in the reshuffle. (KNS)