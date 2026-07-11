NC Leadership Following BJP Narrative, Says Aga Ruhullah; Declines To Join Statehood Protest

Srinagar, Jul 11: National Conference Member of Parliament Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday publicly distanced himself from his party’s proposed campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, stating that he was neither invited to nor part of the recent National Conference meeting. He also made it clear that he would not participate in the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar, saying his political priority remains the restoration of Article 370.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kulgam, Aga Ruhullah said he was engaged in pre-scheduled Muharram programmes across different parts of Kashmir and therefore was not associated with the party meeting.

“I was not invited and there was no need for my presence. I was already committed to Muharram-related programmes in Kulgam, Srinagar and other areas,” he said.

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Replying to a question on whether he would join the National Conference’s proposed demonstration in New Delhi seeking restoration of statehood, the Srinagar MP said he would not participate.

He asserted that while the party leadership intends to raise the issue of statehood, he would continue to campaign among the people on the issue of Article 370 and the constitutional rights of Jammu and Kashmir.

Aga Ruhullah alleged that restricting the political debate to the demand for statehood alone strengthens the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political narrative.

“They are pursuing the BJP’s agenda, while I will continue to work for the aspirations and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The MP maintained that although the National Conference had contested elections with the promise of restoring statehood, the larger constitutional question surrounding Article 370 should not be sidelined.

He argued that emphasizing only statehood while remaining silent on Article 370 contributes to accepting the post-August 5 constitutional changes, which, according to him, aligns with the BJP’s political narrative.

Responding to a question regarding reported remarks by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the issue, Aga Ruhullah said that if Mirwaiz had made such observations, he considered them to be correct.

Reaffirming his political position, the Srinagar MP said he would continue to advocate for the constitutional rights, identity and democratic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)