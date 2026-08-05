NC Leaders Hold Protest Against Abrogation Of Article 370

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Ruling National Conference leaders held a protest here on Wednesday on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of NC leaders, MLAs, and workers, led by Minister Sakina Itoo, assembled at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, here and held a protest march.

The protestors, carrying placards in support of the Article 370 and special status, tried to take the march out of the party office complex, but were not allowed by the police.

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Speaking to reporters, Itoo, the Minister for Education and Social Welfare, said, "We demand that our special status and rights, which were snatched from us, be restored. Our party has been protesting peacefully for the restoration of our rights since then".

Itoo said the party demands that the rights and guarantees that J-K enjoyed should be restored.

"We also passed a resolution in the assembly with a two-third majority, and another resolution in the cabinet which has been sent to the Union government so that the voice of the people reaches them and those rights, which were snatched, be restored," she added.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019. (AGENCIES)