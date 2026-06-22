NC leader slams J&K Administration, alleges governance paralysis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Senior leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Rajesh Gupta today launched a sharp attack on the administration, accusing it of pushing Jammu and Kashmir into a state of governance paralysis nearly two years after the formation of the elected Government.

In a press statement issued, Gupta alleged that the people of the Union Territory continue to suffer due to the absence of a fully empowered and accountable Government.

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He claimed that the continued delay in notifying business rules has rendered the elected setup ineffective and reduced governance to a largely bureaucratic exercise.

Highlighting the prevailing situation, Gupta said Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with mounting socio-economic challenges, including rising unemployment, soaring inflation, deteriorating civic infrastructure, shrinking economic opportunities and sluggish public service delivery.