NC leader Mustafa Kamal passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 14: The National Conference leader, former Minister and brother of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, passed away today at a private hospital in Srinagar.

The 87-year-old leader, who was serving as NC's Additional General Secretary, breathed his last at 5:00 pm at Paras Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment.

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Kamal had been unwell for several months, and his condition deteriorated over the past few days.

A medical doctor by training, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal was the younger son of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Begum Akbar Jehan. He was the younger brother of NC president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and the uncle of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the news of his death in a post on X.

"My father's younger brother Dr. Mustafa Kamal passed away earlier this evening at Paras Hospital in Srinagar. Uncle Mustafa had been unwell for some months but took a turn for the worse four days ago. He put up a brave fight, holding on against the odds. The doctors and staff treating him were amazing, but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant Uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat," Omar posted.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the demise of Kamal.

In a post on X, the LG said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the veteran leader and extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of veteran leader Dr. Mustafa Kamal's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers. Om Shanti!" he wrote.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life including Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, cabinet ministers, and MLAs attended last rites of Kamal at the Nedous residence near MLA Hostel here. Later, he was buried at a graveyard in Sonawar area of the city.

He was first inducted as a member of the Legislative Council in 1983, serving until 1987. In the 1987 Assembly election, he won from Tangmarg by defeating Ghulam Hassan Mir with a margin of 8734 votes. He again won in 1996, this time by a margin of 1753 votes. He won the 2006 by-election from Pattan assembly segment.