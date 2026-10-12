NC Leader, Ex-Minister Sardar Harbans Singh Dies In Jammu; CM Attends Cremation

JAMMU, Oct 12: National Conference leader and former minister Sardar Harbans Singh passed away at a private hospital in Jammu early Monday, his family said. He was 84.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited Singh's residence to offer their condolences to the bereaved family and later joined mourners at his cremation. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also expressed grief over Singh's demise.

Singh, who was appointed as political advisor to the NC president in December last year, is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.