NC Holds Protest In Srinagar, Demands Restoration Of Statehood, Constitutional Guarantees

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar, pressing the BJP-led central government to fulfil its promises on restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for the Union Territory.

The protest, which was taken out towards the BJP headquarters here, saw NC workers raising slogans and carrying placards demanding the restoration of J&K's statehood — a key promise made by the Centre both in Parliament and before the Supreme Court following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"We only want to remind the BJP leadership in Delhi that the promises you made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir must be fulfilled. The time has now come," NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq told reporters on the sidelines of the protest.

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MLA Sadiq said the peaceful march was intended to convey the party's demands to the central leadership, not to target the BJP's local unit in J&K.

"We have nothing against the BJP's local leadership. We want to remind Prime Minister Modi and the central leadership of the commitments made before the Supreme Court. We have come here to seek fulfilment of those promises," he said.

The NC leader listed the party's key demands, which include restoration of statehood, constitutional safeguards, and reservation-related issues concerning the youth of J&K.

"It is not only about constitutional guarantees and special status, but also about statehood and reservation for our children. Something must be done for the youth today," MLA Sadiq added.

He also raised concerns over delays in the rationalisation of posts for youth, saying employment-related issues needed urgent attention.

Asserting that the protest was rooted in the mandate given by the people of J&K, Sadiq said the NC was seeking respect for that mandate and the restoration of the rights of the people.

"We are here for all the rights and the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That mandate must be respected. That is why we have come here today," he said. (KNS)